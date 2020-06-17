Lilias Ann Drobnik 1937—2020
Lilias Ann Drobnik , 82 of Rockford, IL died peacefully June 16, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 29, 1937 in Richland Center, Wisconsin to William and Lilian (Kanzenbach) Barton. She married her sweetheart, Robert Drobnik April 2, 1985 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lilias graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1956. She worked for 19 years at Sundstrand Corporation soldering in the electrical assembly and diligently worked on generators for space shuttles often interacting with Nasa Astronauts and Engineers. She was a member of The American Legion, Boone County Gardeners of America Club, and a lifelong member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary. Her interests include gardening, snowmobiling, fishing, 4 wheeling, golfing and travelling. She loved dancing. She was an avid bowler. Lilias loved to spend time with her family, her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved the holidays with the family. She loved visiting Florida. She was a very classy lady.
Lilias is loved and will be dearly missed by her husband, Bob; sons, Charles W. (Mary) Volkey, Donald K. (Karen) Volkey and Robert (Andie) Drobnik; daughters, Sheryl (Dean) Lackey, Janice (David) Faccone, and Lauri (David) Witt; sister, Illa "Tommy" Kanzenbach; grandchildren, Shane, Allie, Rachel, Angie, Logan,Victoria, Robert John, Michelle, Otto, Joe, Nick, Aubrey, Ali, David, Daniel, Donny, Patrick, and Michael; ten great grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews, close friends and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents; William and Lillian Barton; and 15 siblings.
A service will be private and can be live streamed at 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020. Chaplain Jordan Lorenz will officiate. Private burial at Highland Garden of Memories. The family would like to thank all of those who cared for her in her last days. Memorials in her memory can be made to "Boone County Gardens of America." To send a condolences, please visit www.andersonfcs.com.
