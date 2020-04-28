|
Lillian E. Hanson 1927—2020
Lillian E. Hanson, 93, passed away Thursday April 23, 2020 in Swedish American Hospital due to complications from a fall.
She was born March 5th, 1927, daughter of Anthony and Margaret (Matalovich) Remencius. Lillian attended Muldoon High School and graduated in 1945. She married the love of her life, Chester Hanson on April 23, 1949 in Rockford and had their only child Douglas in 1950. Her priority was her family and was a loving wife and mother. She loved the outdoors especially family vacations to Black Duck, MN and Hayward, WI. Lil loved looking at flowers, birds, and any wildlife she saw at her son's home. She volunteered at Zion Lutheran church for a number of years. Lil was a loving, kind person and will be missed by those who love her.
She is survived by her son, Douglas (Mary) and numerous nieces and nephews. Lillian is predeceased by her parents; husband Chester; brother, Leonard and sister, Eleanor.
Services will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online condolences and memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020