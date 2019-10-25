|
|
Lillian Elliott 1926—2019
Lillian Elliott, 93, of Mishawaka, Indiana passed away on October 22, 2019. Born on June 29, 1926, in Woodstock, IL, daughter of John and Elizabeth (Schiller) Musser. Graduate of Woodstock High School. Lillian married Harold G. Elliott on July 26, 1952. They spent their married life in Rockford, Il, and raised 3 children there. He predeceased her on April 13, 2001.
Funeral Service will be held 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 827 16th St. Rockford, Pastor Kevin Olson officiating. Visitation will be at 10:00 am prior to the service. Burial at McHenry County Cemetery. Memorial may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church in Lillian's name. To share a memory or condolence please visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019