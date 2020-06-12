Lillian Souders 1933—2020
Lillian Lavina Souders (Zies) was born in Rockford, IL, one of three daughters, to Paul and Gladys Zies. Her sisters, Pauline and Judy, were very close to her.
Lil grew up in Rockford, dreaming of one day joining the Rockford Peaches. In Junior High School, she met and fell in love with her future husband, Ed Souders, whom she was married to for over 60 years. Ed & Lil left Rockford for East Lansing, MI where Ed attended Michigan State University while she worked at Barbara Coleman for many dedicated years. While living in campus married housing, they had the first two of their five wonderful children. After college Ed and Lil moved throughout the Midwest with their ever-growing family as Ed's career with IBM blossomed.
Always the Athlete, Lil enjoyed bowling, tennis, and golf. She also enjoyed ceramics and crocheting. She will always be known as the ping-pong champion of the family.
When Ed retired from IBM, they settled in the Lansing area – Okemos and then Mason. They worked side-by-side in the family computer business, Entre Computer Center. Lil was a hard-working individual with a playful, open heart. Always staying busy, she became known to the family as the Energizer! She did not retire until she was into her seventies.
Time with her growing family was what Lil cherished most in life. Lillian is survived by her 5 children: Cindy, Mike (LuAnn), Sandy, Pat, Julie (Brian); 10 grandchildren: TJ, Rachel (Ross), & Mary Kate (Jared); Parker & Michael (Casey); Nathan & Abagail; Brian Jr., Allison (Matt), & Chris (Brooke); and 6 great grandchildren: Sophia & Shea, Mason & Madison, and Rowan & Aliviana.
Lillian spent her final years at Green Acres in Mason, MI, where she passed away on Sunday, June 7th. She loved her home at Green Acres – always helping, always creating new light in her fellow residents' lives. She loved her family very much, and she will be remembered by all who were graced by her peaceful, fun presence.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.