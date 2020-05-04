|
Lillie Quince December 30, 1953—2020
Lillie C Quince passed away Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020. She was 66 years old.
". . . He will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be nor more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away." Rev 21:4
That concept touched Lillie's heart and started her on a journey that defined the rest of her life. May she rest in peace as she awaits that happy prospect.
Lillie C Quince was born on December 30, 1953 in Durant, Mississippi to Perry and Mae (Smart) Grove. She was one of 7 children. She grew up in Rockford, Illinois attending Auburn High School and Rockford Business College. On June 26, 1982, she married Joe Quince, Jr. and together they raised 4 beautiful boys. Lillie loved her family.
Lillie also loved life. She had a voracious desire to learn. Lillie was always taking classes of one sort or another. She wanted to make informed decisions and because of that she was a wealth of information. She loved good food, taking trips and she dressed Impeccably.
Above all, it was her God who captured her heart. Lillie loved Jehovah. She firmly believed that the Bible was his Word to man and often marveled at Jehovah's insight into human interactions, his patience, his love and yet his firmness in holding to what he describes as righteousness. She had a personal relationship with him and that held her steady in times of trouble. She faced the future with calm, knowing what was going on, why and what Jehovah is doing now to help us all. She actively worked to help others feel that same peace.
Lillie passed away Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020 in the ICU at Javon Bea Hospital. Our many thanks go to Paul and the team that took care of her.
Lillie is survived by: Her husband, Joe Quince, Jr. Her sons: Demond Grove, Norman Sanders and Joe Quince. Her grandchildren: Ayana Grove, Isaiah Grove, Mekhai Grove, Tatiana Stricklin, Jasmyne Sanders and Isaac Sanders. One great grandchild: Amaya Casique. Her brothers: Perry Grove and Robert Grove. Her sisters: Shirley Morehead and Odell Nevitt. and many other extended family members who were all a part of Lillie's life. Lillie loved her family.
We look forward to welcoming her back when the 'whole earth will rest, free of disturbance - At a time when we will all cry out for joy'. Isa 14:7
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 4 to May 6, 2020