Linda A. (Hagstrom) Seeber 1948—2019
Linda A. Seeber, 70, of Machesney Park, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on December 12, 1948 in Chicago to Oskar and Pearl Linnea (Eklin) Hagstrom. Graduate of the University of Illinois, Chicago Circle. Linda worked in Human Resources and as a custodian for the Belvidere School District. She loved and was loved by her pets, longtime friends and family.
Survivors include her husband, John Seeber; daughters, Linnea Bushman and Kristin Callahan; sister, Norma Andrews. Predeceased by her parents; brothers, Vern, Kenneth and Charles; nephew, Eric Andrews; great-nephew, Robert Antonaglia; granddaughter, Savanna Fessler.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111. Memorial contributions can be made to the Winnebago County Animal Services. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
