Linda Barsema 1927—2020
On August 8th, 2020, Linda Barsema entered God's Kingdom. Linda was born Ermelinda Christena Lucketto (also spelled Luchetta) on April 19th, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois. Linda touched many lives in very precious ways. Her passion for serving others and her infectious personality immediately made her a friend of everyone she met. Linda, through the introduction of her sister, Charlotte, married Harold Barsema in 1946. They had a son, Allan, in 1948. After the birth of a second son, Dennis, in 1954, they moved from Downers Grove to Wheaton, Illinois and eventually raised their children in Naperville, Illinois. Linda held several important administrative positions in her career, including the College of DuPage where she was the Executive Assistant to the Dean of Students, and First National Bank in Rockford. She was known for her dedication and kindness and earned the respect of everyone she worked with. Linda's love of working was only exceeded by her love for family and friends. Always quick to host a celebration, holiday, or just getting together, her home was always a source of great love, food, joy, and comfort! If you define a person's life by service to others, Linda reached the pinnacle of greatness! Linda was a humble person who always put the needs of others before her own. She was also someone who never stood still, always looking to improve herself whether it was through art classes, doing research on the internet, or just "planning her next move". Linda traveled to many countries with her family. Her travels included her motherland of Italy, Greece, Turkey, Mexico, France, England, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Russia and her husband's motherland of the Netherlands. After her husband's death in 1999, Linda moved from the Midwest to Lake Tahoe, California where she was extremely active in the community, including being a regular volunteer at Barton Hospital. Linda brought much joy and laughter to those who might be in distressing times at the hospital. After a decade in Lake Tahoe, Linda moved back to Illinois where she lived in the Del Webb community in Huntley to be closer to her children, grandchildren, sister and brother. Linda's final years were spent at Heritage Woods/White Oaks, a senior care home in Huntley. Linda is survived by her son Allan and wife Cathy, and son Dennis, and his wife Stacey. She is survived by her grandchildren Jennifer, Matt, Eric Jason and their spouses, as well as numerous great-grandchildren. Linda is also survived by her sister Charlotte Barsema, brother Michael (Mickey) Luchetta, and many nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her husband Harold (Howie) Barsema, parents Frank Luchetta and Josephine DeLuca, and her sister Ester Kitchen.
Due to Covid restrictions, the funeral service at Holy Family Catholic Church in Rockford will be a family only private service. Burial will be in the Scandinavian Cemetery in Rockford, Illinois. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Linda's name to One Body Collaboratives of Rockford, IL., or the charity of your choice
. http://www.onebodycollaboratives.org/index.php/getinvolved/donate
. The family would like to acknowledge the loving work and care of the nurses and staff at White Oaks Memory Care home in Huntley, and the nurses and staff of Kindred Hospice. Their unfailing devotion to providing Linda and her family the greatest of care and support filled her final days with peace and grace. Thank you to those and all health care professionals during these unprecedented times.