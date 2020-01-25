|
|
Linda D. Whittington 1954—2020
Linda Diane Whittington, 65, of Cherry Valley passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, in her home. Born December 26, 1954, in Rockford, the daughter of Cornelius and Anna Mae (Green) Whittington. Graduated from East High School, Class of 1973. Employed by OSF St. Anthony in the dietary department for 31 years. Linda was a talented cook and gardener. She loved being outdoors in the sunshine, especially when she was able to go boating, go to the ocean, or just spend time out on the water. An avid San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Cubs fan, she enjoyed watching games with her family. She was a devoted daughter that took her mother on multiple vacations to Florida and Missouri. Linda lit up when she saw family and friends, and always made them feel special. Survivors include her son, Chad (fiancée, Tami) Gelafio; mother, Anna Mae Whittington; grandchildren, Alessandra, Aryanna and Elijah; brothers, Eddie (Patricia) Whittington, Russell Whittington, Ronald (Virginia) Whittington, Mitchell (Karen) Whittington; half-brother, Raymond (Kaaron) Chamberlain; nieces, Amanda, Holly and Anna; nephew, Owen; canine companion, Gunner; and many other family members and friends. Predeceased by her father, Cornelius; sister-in-law, Barb; grandmother, Lena Chambers; nephew, Brandon Whittington; uncle, Ted (Billie) Whittington; and many other aunts, uncles and family members.
Service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 28, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Memorials to the family. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020