Linda G. Bowker 1950—2020
Linda G. Bowker, 70, of Rockford passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in her home. Born April 13, 1950, in Pittsburg, CA, the daughter of George S. and Gerttie W. (Berry) Dunkin. Linda married Ronald Bowker in 1976 in Rockford. She worked for Rockford Spring for 33 years. Linda enjoyed gardening, watching birds, casinos and John Wayne videos. She is survived by her husband, Ronald; children, Sherry Padgett, Tonya (Mark) Elliott, and Michael (Betsy) Bowker; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Leo and Stan Dunkin; and special friend, Lynn Peterson; and special sister-in-law, Selma Rowton. Predeceased by her parents; and siblings, Helen, Cleo, Kitty, and Doug.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford. Burial in Davenport Memorial Park, Davenport, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northern Illinois Hospice, 4751 Harrison Ave., Rockford, IL 61108. Please visit www.olsonfh.com
for Covid 19 limitations or to express a condolence.