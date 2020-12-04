1/1
Linda G. Bowker
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda G. Bowker 1950—2020
Linda G. Bowker, 70, of Rockford passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in her home. Born April 13, 1950, in Pittsburg, CA, the daughter of George S. and Gerttie W. (Berry) Dunkin. Linda married Ronald Bowker in 1976 in Rockford. She worked for Rockford Spring for 33 years. Linda enjoyed gardening, watching birds, casinos and John Wayne videos. She is survived by her husband, Ronald; children, Sherry Padgett, Tonya (Mark) Elliott, and Michael (Betsy) Bowker; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Leo and Stan Dunkin; and special friend, Lynn Peterson; and special sister-in-law, Selma Rowton. Predeceased by her parents; and siblings, Helen, Cleo, Kitty, and Doug.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford. Burial in Davenport Memorial Park, Davenport, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northern Illinois Hospice, 4751 Harrison Ave., Rockford, IL 61108. Please visit www.olsonfh.com for Covid 19 limitations or to express a condolence.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Olson Funeral Home - Rockford
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home - Rockford
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Olson Funeral Home - Rockford Fred C. Olson Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved