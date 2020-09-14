1/
Linda Jean Rogula
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Jean Rogula 1963—2020
Linda Jean Rogula, 57 of Belvidere, IL passed away peacefully Sunday, September 13, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Linda was born on June 25, 1963 the beautiful baby daughter of James and Gloria (Ridley) Kirchner at Grosse Pointe, MI. Linda and her family moved to Belvidere, IL shortly after she was born. Linda worked for Syncreon as a process technician for the past 13 years. She made her spiritual home at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Linda enjoyed baseball, cards, movies, bowling and taking Hannah to Special Olympics. Linda was also a member of the Valiants Color Guard as a flag bearer.
Linda is loved and will be missed by her children, Amy Gibson, Kyle Gibson and Hannah Rogula; her mother, Gloria Kirchner; brothers, Jim (Renee) Kirchner and Bob Kirchner; nieces Hayley, Kelli and Ciara; nephew, James III; great nieces, Mariah and Addilyn; great-nephews, Peyton, CJ and Dawson. She preceded in death by her father, James; brother, Mike; great niece, Avery Rose and grandparents.
The visitation for Linda will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Avenue, Belvidere, IL. Linda's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the funeral home with Rev. Rick Wagner, pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church, North officiating. In accordance with state guidelines, only 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home during the visitation and ceremony. Due to state guidelines, masks and social distancing are encouraged. Burial will be in Belvidere Cemetery. Memorials can be given in care of Linda's family. To share a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved