Linda Jean Rogula 1963—2020
Linda Jean Rogula, 57 of Belvidere, IL passed away peacefully Sunday, September 13, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Linda was born on June 25, 1963 the beautiful baby daughter of James and Gloria (Ridley) Kirchner at Grosse Pointe, MI. Linda and her family moved to Belvidere, IL shortly after she was born. Linda worked for Syncreon as a process technician for the past 13 years. She made her spiritual home at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Linda enjoyed baseball, cards, movies, bowling and taking Hannah to Special Olympics
. Linda was also a member of the Valiants Color Guard as a flag bearer.
Linda is loved and will be missed by her children, Amy Gibson, Kyle Gibson and Hannah Rogula; her mother, Gloria Kirchner; brothers, Jim (Renee) Kirchner and Bob Kirchner; nieces Hayley, Kelli and Ciara; nephew, James III; great nieces, Mariah and Addilyn; great-nephews, Peyton, CJ and Dawson. She preceded in death by her father, James; brother, Mike; great niece, Avery Rose and grandparents.
The visitation for Linda will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Avenue, Belvidere, IL. Linda's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the funeral home with Rev. Rick Wagner, pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church, North officiating. In accordance with state guidelines, only 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home during the visitation and ceremony. Due to state guidelines, masks and social distancing are encouraged. Burial will be in Belvidere Cemetery. Memorials can be given in care of Linda's family. To share a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
.