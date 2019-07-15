|
|
Linda Kay Orlandi 1945—2019
Linda Kay Orlandi, 73, of Rockford, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family and joined Jesus on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Born August 29, 1945 in Tiptonville, TN. Daughter of Art and Gertrude (Brock) Nolan. United in marriage to August R. Orlandi on April 19, 1969 in Saint Anthony of Padua Church in Rockford. Together with August, they traveled by car to Florida, Las Vegas and many stops throughout California. Linda took great pride in being a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was the most selfless person you could ever meet and was a friend to anyone that needed one. She found enjoyment in canning from their garden but above all time spent with her family was her favorite. Survived by her loving husband of 50 years, August; children, Melissa (Arif Jasarevic) Orlandi, Michelle (Kristian) Haymons, Dominic (Amanda) Orlandi; grandchildren, Nicholas, Salvadore and Samuel; sister, Novella (Steve) Naruz; several half siblings, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; siblings, Frank Nolan and Peggy Keeton. The family would like to thank Northern Illinois Hospice for their loving care. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 19th at Saint Anthony of Padua Church, 1010 Ferguson St, Rockford. Visitation on Thursday, July 18th from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Advantage Funeral Home, 7000 West State St, Rockford and one hour prior to Mass on Friday in the Church. Burial to follow services in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Family for Northern Illinois Hospice or the . To share a condolence www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 15 to July 17, 2019