Linda L. Sarver 1942—2019
Linda L. Sarver died peacefully in her sleep Feb. 22, 2019. She was born to Leo and Marjorie (Kortemeier) Kraut on Dec. 31, 1942 in Freeport. She was a lifelong Pecatonica resident and graduate of Pecatonica High School.
She married her loving husband Vernell on Jan. 16, 1960 in the Pecatonica United Methodist Church.
Linda was executive secretary to the Director of Public Relations at Barber Colman for several years. She then became the administrative assistant to the Winnebago County Treasurer, Douglas R. Aurand for 23 years, retiring in 1997.
She was a charter member and former treasurer of the Pecatonica Junior Women's Club and board member and secretary of the Pecatonica Cemetery Association since 1981.
Linda was an avid reader, loved flowers, antique furniture, the color purple, Christmas holidays, observing and discussing politics on all levels and traveling to casinos to play the slot machines.
Her pride and joy however, were her six grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She loved every aspect of being a grandmother and considered each grandchild a "special treasure."
Special acknowledgment goes to her two "angels" for many years, Pam Hutting of Pecatonica, and Tammy Cunningham of Winnebago.
She is survived by her husband Vernell of 59 years; two daughters, Penny (Russell) Wiegert of Winnebago; Sarah Sarver Rogin of Forreston; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Christopher) Palmer, Rockford; Suzanne Wiegert, Rockford; Mary (Zach Nyman Haberle) Wiegert, Loves Park; John Wiegert, Jacksonville, Fla.; Max and Mason Rogin both of Forreston; great granddaughter Zoey Haberle of Loves Park; sister Janet Buholzer, Orangeville; brother Leon Kraut of Danville, Ky., sister-in-law Avle (Russell) Nimtz, Belvidere and brother-in-law Lavern Sarver, Rockford and many nieces and nephews. Linda's first great-grandson will arrive in May, 2019.
She is predeceased by her parents and grandparents.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at McCorkle Funeral Home- Countryman Chapel, 529 Washington Street, Pecatonica with a brief remembrance service at 3:00 p.m. A celebration of Linda's life will continue immediately following services at Bootie's Main Tap in Pecatonica. Private burial will take place at a later date in Pecatonica Cemetery.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019