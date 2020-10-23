Linda Lou Calhoun
1942—2020
Linda Lou Calhoun, 78, of Pecatonica, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, October 21, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born May 25, 1942 in Rockford, the daughter of Romaine George and Lucille Mae (Kasch) Anders. She graduated from Pecatonica High School in 1960. Linda married LeRoy Morris Calhoun on April 10, 1965 at St. John Lutheran Church in Pecatonica.
Linda enjoyed working in her garden and around the farm, dancing, playing cards, camping, going to the lake and especially taking care of her family and spending time with her grandchildren.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Jim) Thoren of Pecatonica; son, Lonnie (Laura) Calhoun of Winnebago; grandchildren, Lindsey Thoren, Zachary Thoren, Ashley Thoren, Jacob (fiancé Giovanna Valenti) Hankey, Brianna Matusik, Thomas Matusik, Kayleigh Calhoun, Jordyn Calhoun; brother, Jerry Anders of Rockford; sister, Shirley Denman of Rockford; brothers-in-law, James "Mick" (Arlene) Calhoun of Rockford; Jim Swigart of Winnebago; sisters-in-law, Shirley Burkhart of Winnebago, Karen Koch of Sarasota, FL; several nephews and nieces.
Linda is predeceased by her husband LeRoy Calhoun; sister, Gloria Ritter.
A walk through visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. Please follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. A public graveside service will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Twelve Mile Grove Cemetery, 184 S. Pecatonica Rd., Pecatonica with Reverend Terry L. Theiss pastor of St. John Lutheran Church in Pecatonica officiating. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com
.