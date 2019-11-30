|
Linda Lou Oliver 1943—2019
Linda Lou Oliver, 76, of Pecatonica, died Thursday, November 28, 2019 at her home. She was born February 10, 1943 in Rockford, the daughter of Stanley Wosilus and Leone Bogenrief. She graduated from West High School. Linda married Donald James Oliver on February 11, 1967 at the German Valley United Methodist Church.
Linda is survived by her husband of 52 years, Don Oliver of Pecatonica; children, Dane (Rick) Steigerwald of Lakewood, CO, Gretchen Oliver of Littleton, CO, Brent Oliver of Madison, WI; grandsons, Nicholas Steigerwald of Lafayette, CO, Matthew Steigerwald of Lakewood, CO; several nephews and nieces.
Visitation 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. Interment at North Burritt Cemetery near Winnebago with Reverend Brenda Byrne pastor of Burritt Community Church officiating. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019