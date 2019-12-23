|
Linda Louise Kobischka 1947—2019
Linda Louise Kobischka, 72, of Roscoe, passed away on December 21, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loved ones. Born on December 7, 1947, in Rockford, the daughter of Jack and Anita (Gibson) Anger. Survived by her husband, Larry; daughter, Alison (Jason) Kelso; grandchildren, Jack and Will Kelso; siblings, Nancy (Lee) Sido, Mark (Meighan) Anger, and Jeffery (Lisa) Anger. Predeceased by her brother, Robert in 2012.
Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Riverside Community Church, 6816 N Second St., Rockford with Pastor Bobby Sheets officiating. Visitation will be held 10:00 – 11:45 am prior to the service. Private burial. Luncheon at the church to follow directly after the service. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 6000 E State Street, or Riverside Community Church. For a full obituary, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019