Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Kobischka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Louise Kobischka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Louise Kobischka Obituary
Linda Louise Kobischka 1947—2019
Linda Louise Kobischka, 72, of Roscoe, passed away on December 21, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loved ones. Born on December 7, 1947, in Rockford, the daughter of Jack and Anita (Gibson) Anger. Survived by her husband, Larry; daughter, Alison (Jason) Kelso; grandchildren, Jack and Will Kelso; siblings, Nancy (Lee) Sido, Mark (Meighan) Anger, and Jeffery (Lisa) Anger. Predeceased by her brother, Robert in 2012.
Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Riverside Community Church, 6816 N Second St., Rockford with Pastor Bobby Sheets officiating. Visitation will be held 10:00 – 11:45 am prior to the service. Private burial. Luncheon at the church to follow directly after the service. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 6000 E State Street, or Riverside Community Church. For a full obituary, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -