Linda Martin


1950 - 2019
Linda Martin Obituary
Linda Martin 1950—2019
Linda passed peacefully on May 11, 2019, home to God who gave her life. She spent the last 13 years being richly blessed by the principles of Alcoholics Anonymous and sharing them freely with others. Linda weathered illness with grace, gratitude, humor, and hope. She is survived by her mother, Van Fanslow; brother, Bill Fanslow; sister, Kathy (Randy) Seibert; daughter, Andrea (Ryan) Anderson; son, Christopher Bach; and five beautiful grandchildren.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 9 to July 11, 2019
