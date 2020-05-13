Home

To be announced at a later date
Linda Miller-Bright


1959 - 2020
Linda Miller-Bright Obituary
Linda Miller-Bright 1959—2020
Linda Miller-Bright. 1959-2020 of Las Vegas, NV passed away on April 28, 2020. She was born on Aug 11 in Chicago Illinois to parents Donald and Lily Miller. Linda graduated Belvidere H.S. Class of 1978 and worked several years at the Belvidere Bank. In 1985 she moved to Las Vegas where she continued in the banking business until she retired. Linda Married Leon Bright in 1993 and these were some of the happiest years of her life until he passed in 2013. Linda was light hearted, a joy to be around and loved to laugh. She loved life, old movies, crocheting and collecting dolls. We're grateful she had faith in Jesus as her Saviour! Linda is lovingly survived by her mother Lily Miller; sister Kathy Miller-Anderson and her brother Don Miller. A memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 13 to May 17, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
