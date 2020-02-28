|
|
Linda Newsom 1962—2020
Linda Vanessa Newsom (Tempe, AZ) departed her life on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. She was born on May 14, 1962 in Rockford, IL to John and Laura Newsom. She resided in Rockford through high school, moved to Milwaukee, WI in her 20's and settled in Tempe, AZ. Her corporate career began at American Express and in later years she also worked at Chase Mortgage. She enjoyed working with students of all ages during her years at Roosevelt School District, Arizona State, and Desert Vista High School. She was a member of Endurance Church of the Valley, Tempe, AZ where she served on the Praise Team and in Children's Church.
Survivors include, brother, Pastor John B. (Dr. Anya) Newson Jr., sister, Syreeta (Craig) Moseley: three nephews, John B. III and Joshua B. Newson and Coleson J. Moseley; two nieces, Jasmine L. Newson, Raina N. Moseley; a host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Services will take place at 11:00 am, Monday, March 2, 2020 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1703 S. Central Avenue Rockford, IL. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home, 200 N Johnston Ave, Rockford IL.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020