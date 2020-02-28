Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
For more information about
Linda Newsom
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
1703 S. Central Avenue
Rockford, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Newsom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Newsom


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Newsom Obituary
Linda Newsom 1962—2020
Linda Vanessa Newsom (Tempe, AZ) departed her life on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. She was born on May 14, 1962 in Rockford, IL to John and Laura Newsom. She resided in Rockford through high school, moved to Milwaukee, WI in her 20's and settled in Tempe, AZ. Her corporate career began at American Express and in later years she also worked at Chase Mortgage. She enjoyed working with students of all ages during her years at Roosevelt School District, Arizona State, and Desert Vista High School. She was a member of Endurance Church of the Valley, Tempe, AZ where she served on the Praise Team and in Children's Church.
Survivors include, brother, Pastor John B. (Dr. Anya) Newson Jr., sister, Syreeta (Craig) Moseley: three nephews, John B. III and Joshua B. Newson and Coleson J. Moseley; two nieces, Jasmine L. Newson, Raina N. Moseley; a host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Services will take place at 11:00 am, Monday, March 2, 2020 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1703 S. Central Avenue Rockford, IL. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home, 200 N Johnston Ave, Rockford IL.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -