Linda S. Riggins 1956—2019
Linda Susan Riggins, 62, of Beloit, WI, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. Born July 2, 1956, in Rockford, the daughter of Zenas Wade and Virginia Nell (Arnold) Riggins. Retired from Mercy Health System. Attended North Park Covenant Church. Survivors include siblings, Patricia Riggins, Dan "Buster" (Lin) Riggins, Debbie (Bill) Meiborg and Debbie (Steve) Bohn; loving canine companion, Rogg; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents and brother, Daniel O'Neil Riggins.
Memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, in North Park Covenant Church, 545 Superior Ave., Machesney Park, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
