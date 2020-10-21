Linda Sue Carter 1958—2020
Linda Sue Carter, 62, of Rockford, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 in her home. She was born on January 26, 1958 in Rockford to Talmadge and Bonnie (Eldridge) Roberts. She married John Carter on March 12, 1976. Linda was a member of the Rockford Church of Christ. She was a women of strong faith, who loved God with all her heart, soul and might. She was always thinking of others and putting them before herself. She was a true blessing to everyone who knew her.
Survivors include her husband, John of Rockford; son, Eric (Deanna) Carter of Kirbyville, MO; sisters, Ruby Joyce Patton of Rockford, Connie (Glenn) Dennis of Rockford and Darlene Powell of Rockford; brother, Bill (Sandy) Roberts of Rockford; 5 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents; son, T.J. Carter and sister, Janet Neal.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Rockford Church of Christ, 1141 20th Ave., Rockford, IL 61104. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/fx4k3-cost-of-funeral
