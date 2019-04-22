|
|
Linnea M. Brown 1920—2019
Linnea M. Brown, 98, of Rockford, passed away on April 21, 2019, Easter Sunday at Rosewood Care Center. Born May 17, 1920 the daughter of John and Anna (Olsen) Nelson. She almost lived to her 99th birthday. Linnea was married to Henry Brown for 55 years. He predeceased her in 2011. She was a lifelong member of Tabor Lutheran Church from the age of 6. Linnea loved traveling to visit family members. Door County was a favorite vacation spot. She loved taking care of Henry and her home after she retired from Mechanics. Many hours were spent at Forsberg Bakery having coffee with the neighbors. She is survived by nieces, Diana Perkins, Marlene Carlson, and Alba Bostick; nephews, Dennis (Gerry Dean) Nelson, Larry (Barb) Nelson, and David (Laura) Bostick; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by her parents; and two brothers, Roy (Elaine) and Vern (Mary) Nelson.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford with Reverend Jay Quinn officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service in the chapel. Burial Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorial to be established at First Lutheran Church, 225 S. 3rd St., Rockford, IL 61104. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019