Linnea M. Gentry Obituary
Linnea M. Gentry 1928—2019
Linnea M. Gentry, 90, of Rockford, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 At Bayfront Healthcare in St. Petersburg, FL. Born November 30, 1928, in Rockford, the daughter of Charles and Mae (Landquist) Heskett. Graduate of East High School, Class of 1947. Linnea married Theodore Gentry on September 4, 1948 in Rockford. He predeceased her on September 16, 1999. She worked 42 years as a credit manager at National Lock Metal Crafters before retiring in September of 1989. Linnea was a member of Salem Lutheran Church. Survived by her loving family and many great friends. Also predeceased by her parents; and infant brother.
Graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Scandinavian Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 prior to the graveside, at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 2nd Ave., Rockford. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 10 to May 12, 2019
