Lisa Sbragia 1970—2020

Welcomed into our arms August 15, 1970. She was the cutest little redhead growing up. She graduated from Eastern Illinois University and completed her Master's and Doctorate degrees in Education. She taught Computer classes in various towns around where she lived.

She loved teaching all levels & types of students & they described her as the "greatest teacher" & "nicest person." She had a smile that would light up the whole room. She was a trendsetter in style & glamor. Lisa is survived by her daughter, Kaylee, 14; her parents, Judy & David Sbragia; her brother Paul & his fiancé Denise; her sister Jean; a niece Emma; a nephew Lucas; Kaylee's father, Scott Feldman; & his parents, Carolyn & Cary Feldman. She will be sorely missed. We ask remembrances be given in her name to The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, www.BBR Foundation. Org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store