|
|
Lloyd McNames 1932—2019
Lloyd E McNames 87 passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was born March 6, 1932 in Rockford, the son of Genevieve and Albert McNames. He spent his entire life in Rockford. He married Joanne Doty on June 4, 1955. Lloyd served in the Navy as an Aviation Electronics Technician third class. He received an Honorable Discharge. Lloyd spent more than 50 years as a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was an active member of Aldersgate UM Church. He served as Chairman of the Credit Committee at the Rock Valley Credit Union for many years. He was a leader in Junior Achievement and enjoyed working with youth. Lloyd worked at Barber Coleman Company for 38 years. He graduated from Rock Valley College later in adulthood. Lloyd enjoyed outdoor activities especially hunting, fishing and camping with his family.
Survived by his Wife of 64 years, Joanne. Sisters: B. Carolyn (Howard) Knodle, Patricia Nichols
Children, Kimberly (David) Baldwin, Geoffrey (Connie) McNames, Michele (Steven) Wirtz.
Grandchildren, Jessica (Brandon Doctor) Gorham, Joshua Gorham, Kelsey (Elijah) Wedwick, Samuel McNames, Anna Evans, Marcella (Chris Kane) Wirtz, Zachary (Anne) Wirtz.
Great-grandchildren, Avery Gorham, Sofia Doctor, Elliott Doctor, Owen Wedwick, Clara Wedwick, and Carolina Evans.
Visitation 10:00 – 11:00 am on Wednesday 10/2 at Aldersgate UM Church, 4055 North Rockton Ave. Funeral Services at 11:00 followed by luncheon and procession to graveside service at Willwood Cemetery. Special Thanks to Independence Village, All Life Solutions, Amberwood, Heartland Hospice and Lloyd's many caregivers that provided comfort and support. Memorials may be sent to Aldersgate UM Church or Heartland Hospice. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, 2019