Lloyd R. "Dick" Koenig Jr.
1944 - 2020
Lloyd "Dick" R. Koenig Jr 1944—2020
Lloyd R. "Dick" Koenig, 75, of Rockford, died at 2:00 P.M. Friday November 20, 2020 in OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center, Rockford, IL. Born, December 7, 1944 in Portage, Wisconsin to Loyed and Averil (Schutz) Koenig Sr. Graduated from Portage High School and attended Rock Valley College. He was employed as a Retail Manager and in security by Goldblatts & J.C. Penney as well as Rockford College. He attended Our Saviors Lutheran Church.
Lloyds favorite charity was the Salvation Army and he was proud of his grandchildren and loved his family. He was someone that if you wanted to have a great conversation with, he was your guy.
Survivors include his daughter, Lori (Brian) Carlson of Rockford; Granddaughter, Emily Carlson of Rockford; Grandson, Stephen Carlson of Rockford; Brother, Brian (Moira) Koenig of Middleton, WI. Numerous Nieces and Nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Sister, Cheryl Kottka, Brother in Law, Darwin Kottka and Mother of Lori, Gail Tabor Koenig.
Graveside services will be held at 12:30 P.M. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Cedar Bluff Cemetery 1200 Rural Street. Rockford, IL. 61107
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army. Arrangements by Julian-Poorman-Welte Funeral Home 304 N. 5th St. Rockford. Online guestbook, maps and directions at www.weltefuneral.com

Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
