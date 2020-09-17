1/1
Lloyd Robert Hawks
Lloyd Robert Hawks 1931—2020
Lloyd R. Hawks, 88, passed away on Sept 10, 2020 in Decatur, GA after a short illness. Born Nov 4, 1931 in Rockford, IL to Archie (Papa) and Mary L. Hawks. He attended Rockford West High school. Was a member of Miles Memorial CME church. Married Stella (Webster) Hawks on Sept 16, 1951. Veteran of the U.S. Army. Managed and owned numerous businesses, including The Eldorado Club (family owned), Lloyds Restaurant and Lounge and Papa Hawks BBQ. Active in the Rockford community.
Survivors include daughter, Brenda McCray and granddaughter, Aleah Hawks, both of Marietta, GA; sisters-in law, Pearl (Archie) Hawks; Cassandra (Everett) Hawks, and brother-in law Michael (Barbara) Webster, and a host of nieces and nephews; predeceased by his parents, wife, and 6 siblings.
Graveside service is on Sept 24, 2020 at 11:00am, Sunset Memorial Gardens, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL; Rev. Roland Brown officiating. See dignitymemorial.com for COVID guidelines and live-stream options.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
