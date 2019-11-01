Home

Lois Anne Witt


1940 - 2019
Lois Anne Witt Obituary
Lois Anne Witt 1940—2019
Lois Anne Witt, 79, Rockford, died peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019, in Rockford. She was born on May 30, 1940, the daughter of William and Emilie Nestle. Lois was a former resident of Oak Park, IL, Crystal Lake, IL and Costa Mesa, CA. She was a graduate of Oak Park and River Forest High School. Lois went on to major in Teaching/Physical Education at the University of Illinois in Champaign, receiving her Bachelor's degree in 1962. She taught Physical Education at Woodstock High School. Lois also held many clerical jobs throughout her life. She eventually worked for SwedishAmerican Hospital as a Medical Transcriptionist for 23 years, retiring in 2009. Lois was a longtime member of the Girl Scouts. She was a pilot and former member of the Civil Air Patrol. She had a lifetime love of swimming and enjoyed camping, sewing, knitting, and being a Mother.
Survived by her sons, David (Lauri) Witt and Jeff (Lara Hogan) Witt; her grandchildren, Hannah Witt and Patrick and Michael Leaf. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, George Nestle. The family would like to thank Lois' dear friend, Mary Karasch, for her friendship, love, and support during Lois' final days.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. with Reverend Dean Parker officiating. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Girl Scouts of America in Lois' name. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
