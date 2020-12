Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Lois's life story with friends and family

Share Lois's life story with friends and family

Lois Ardelle (Koplin) Bachelor 1931—2020

Lois Ardelle (Koplin) Bachelor, 89, of Belvidere died November 14 in Rockford. She was born in Chicago on March 19, 1931 to Alberta Jeanette (Smith) and Henry Myron Koplin. She married Paul Edwin Bachelor in 1955, and he died in 2015. Her body was donated to science.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store