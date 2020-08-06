1/1
Lois D. Seiter
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois D. Seiter 1933—2020
Lois D. Seiter, 87, of Rockford, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Born January 22, 1933, on a farm in Princeton, MN, the daughter of, Lawrence and Violet (Engstrom) Thompson. Graduate of Rockford East High School, Class of 1951. Lois married Richard W. Seiter on June 30, 1956 at First Free Church in Rockford. He predeceased her on June 22, 2015. She worked for the Rockford Board of Education before retiring in 1997. Lois was a member of Third Presbyterian Church where she was a former Sunday School Teacher and member of the Lucia Circle. She was also a member of Retired Secretaries Rockford School Board, Lois Club – Chicago Chapter, and 500 Card Club since 1951. Survived by her children, Steve (Margo) Seiter of Rockford, IL, Wayne (Sue) Seiter of McFarland, WI, and Carol (Brian) Truitt of Torrance, CA; siblings, Shirley Meyers of Belvidere, IL and Bruce (Pam) Thompson of Golden, CO; grandchildren, Adam, Shelby, Lauren, Dylan, & Shane Seiter and Jimmy & Jackson Truitt; great- granddaughter, Chloe Mook; several nieces and nephews; and many cousins. Also predeceased by her parents; brother, Dallas Thompson; and son, Michael Seiter. The family wants to thank the caregivers at East Bank, SwedishAmerican, Alden Debes and Serenity Hospice for all their loving care.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford followed by a private family service. Memorials may be made to Anderson Japanese Gardens, 318 Spring Creek Rd., Rockford, IL 61107 or Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden, 2715 S. Main St., Rockford, Il 61102 or Third Presbyterian Church, 1221 Custer Ave., Rockford, IL 61103. Please visit www.olsonfh.com for Covid 19 limitations or to express a condolence.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
09:30 - 10:45 AM
Olson Funeral Home - Rockford
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home - Rockford
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Olson Funeral Home - Rockford Fred C. Olson Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved