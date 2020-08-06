Lois D. Seiter 1933—2020
Lois D. Seiter, 87, of Rockford, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Born January 22, 1933, on a farm in Princeton, MN, the daughter of, Lawrence and Violet (Engstrom) Thompson. Graduate of Rockford East High School, Class of 1951. Lois married Richard W. Seiter on June 30, 1956 at First Free Church in Rockford. He predeceased her on June 22, 2015. She worked for the Rockford Board of Education before retiring in 1997. Lois was a member of Third Presbyterian Church where she was a former Sunday School Teacher and member of the Lucia Circle. She was also a member of Retired Secretaries Rockford School Board, Lois Club – Chicago Chapter, and 500 Card Club since 1951. Survived by her children, Steve (Margo) Seiter of Rockford, IL, Wayne (Sue) Seiter of McFarland, WI, and Carol (Brian) Truitt of Torrance, CA; siblings, Shirley Meyers of Belvidere, IL and Bruce (Pam) Thompson of Golden, CO; grandchildren, Adam, Shelby, Lauren, Dylan, & Shane Seiter and Jimmy & Jackson Truitt; great- granddaughter, Chloe Mook; several nieces and nephews; and many cousins. Also predeceased by her parents; brother, Dallas Thompson; and son, Michael Seiter. The family wants to thank the caregivers at East Bank, SwedishAmerican, Alden Debes and Serenity Hospice for all their loving care.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford followed by a private family service. Memorials may be made to Anderson Japanese Gardens, 318 Spring Creek Rd., Rockford, IL 61107 or Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden, 2715 S. Main St., Rockford, Il 61102 or Third Presbyterian Church, 1221 Custer Ave., Rockford, IL 61103. Please visit www.olsonfh.com
for Covid 19 limitations or to express a condolence.