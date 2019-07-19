|
|
Lois E. Nelson 1925—2019
Lois E. (Sjoquist) Nelson passed away in silence and peace, on July 10, 2019, at the age of 94. She was predeceased by her husband Richard (Dick) Nelson, and her son James (Jim) Nelson. She will be greatly missed by her children Kathy Magin (Phil), and Greg Nelson (Cathy), grandchildren Kari Shaw (Brian), Paul Magin (Jessica), Cory Nelson (Marilyn), and Jennifer Creuzer (Mike). She was blessed with ten great-grandchildren, (with another on the way) - Megan, Ellie, Hannah and Isaac Shaw; Rylee, Layla and Chloe Magin, Rowan Nelson and Lila and Harrison Creuzer. She's survived by her sister, Charlene Anderson (Carl) and sister-in-law Phyllis Kuykendall (Bert, d.) She was predeceased by her sisters June Simonson (Art) and Marilyn Wixtrom (Don), brother and sister-in-law Robert (Bob) and Beth Nelson. She had fifteen nieces and nephews. Our mother was born in Iron Mountain, Michigan on March 25, 1925. Her parents, Joseph and Esther Sjoquist resided in Homestead, Wisconsin. She was born deaf and went to Wisconsin School for the Deaf and got a wonderful education there. Upon graduating, she moved to Rockford, Illinois where she met her future husband, Richard Nelson. She was a wonderful mother and very active in her church and many Deaf groups in Rockford. She loved to play cards, travel and socialize with everyone. Condolences can be sent to www.alkfunerals.com In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that you make a contribution, in her name, to The Wisconsin School for the Deaf, 309 W. Walworth Avenue, Delevan, Wisconsin 53115. A Celebration of Life will be announced for a later date. Please check www.alkfunerals.com for updates.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 19 to July 21, 2019