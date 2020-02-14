|
Lois E. Worden 1939—2020
Lois E Worden, 80, of Rockford, passed away February 11, 2020. Lois was born on June 16, 1939 in Atlanta IN; and lived the majority of her life in the Rockford area. She worked for many years at Warner Lambert until she retired at the age of 62. Lois spent much of her time after retirement traveling to new places such as Alaska and Hawaii. She also went on cruises during this time. Lois was an avid reader, and loved to go shopping. She was a dedicated and loving, mother, grandmother, as well as great grandmother. When the family gathered with Lois it was a special occasion and she would love going out to eat and spend quality time with them.
She is survived by her children; Kelly (Karen Erickson) Worden, Kevin (Norma) Worden, grandchildren; Madeleine Worden, Tyler Worden, and Nicholas (Ashley) Worden, great grandchild; Danielle Worden, she is also survived by her brothers, Jim and John Duncan. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, cousins, in-laws, and extended family that she loved dearly. She is predeceased by her parents, Nolan and Mary Duncan, brother Joe Duncan and sister Rose Meadows. Cremation rites have been accorded for Lois at Advantage funeral home. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
