Home

POWERED BY

Services
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
7000 West State Street
Rockford, IL 61102
(815) 968-5313
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Worden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois E. Worden


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois E. Worden Obituary
Lois E. Worden 1939—2020
Lois E Worden, 80, of Rockford, passed away February 11, 2020. Lois was born on June 16, 1939 in Atlanta IN; and lived the majority of her life in the Rockford area. She worked for many years at Warner Lambert until she retired at the age of 62. Lois spent much of her time after retirement traveling to new places such as Alaska and Hawaii. She also went on cruises during this time. Lois was an avid reader, and loved to go shopping. She was a dedicated and loving, mother, grandmother, as well as great grandmother. When the family gathered with Lois it was a special occasion and she would love going out to eat and spend quality time with them.
She is survived by her children; Kelly (Karen Erickson) Worden, Kevin (Norma) Worden, grandchildren; Madeleine Worden, Tyler Worden, and Nicholas (Ashley) Worden, great grandchild; Danielle Worden, she is also survived by her brothers, Jim and John Duncan. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, cousins, in-laws, and extended family that she loved dearly. She is predeceased by her parents, Nolan and Mary Duncan, brother Joe Duncan and sister Rose Meadows. Cremation rites have been accorded for Lois at Advantage funeral home. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -