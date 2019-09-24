|
|
Lois G. Leum 1929—2019
Lois G. Leum, 90, of Rockford, passed away on September 21, 2019. Born on June 14, 1929, in Eureka, Kansas, the daughter of Gilbert and Catherine (Foster) Peterson. Married Mark Leum, in 1950, Eureka, Kansas. He predeceased her on July 15, 2015. She was a political consultant and she was the President of the Northern Illinois Republican Women's Group. Lois also held a private pilot's license. The family would like to thank Luis Marquez for all the love and care over the years. Survived by her children, John (Kathleen) of Fort Atkinson, WI, Erik (Ellen) of Palm Beach, FL, Jo Ann (Ron) Swenson of Caledonia, and David (Teresa) of Las Vegas; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren. Predeceased her sister, Dorothy in 2018; and son, Ward in 1976.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 in Gloria Dei Church, 4700 Augustana Dr., Rockford. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 am prior to the service. Memorial may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation; P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365. To share a memory or condolence please visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019