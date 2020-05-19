|
|
Lois J. Knox 1933—2020
Lois J. Knox, 87, of Belvidere, IL, died peacefully, May 17, 2020, in at her home, surrounded by her family in Belvidere. She was born January 29, 1933 in Belvidere, daughter to William "Walt" and Lucille (Hollister) Abraham. She married her sweetheart, the late Ralph Knox, on June 22, 1952 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Belvidere. Lois graduated from Belvidere High School and worked as a secretary for Shappert Engineering. She became a business owner of H & R Block in Belvidere for 25 years. She later worked at Ida Public Library where she retired.
Lois was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and belonged to Helping Hands where they dispersed money out to the community. Lois loved reading, travel and sewing. She was a huge fan of numbers which helped shape her career and business. She held a special place in heart for her granddaughters, Samantha and Abigail.
She is loved and will be missed by her son, Robert (Michelle Futrell) Knox; granddaughters, Samantha and Abigail; sisters-in-law, Velma Knox, Donna Knox and Carol Knox; and special friends, Sharon Stanton and Liz Tinerella.
Lois is preceded in death by her parents; her late husband, Ralph; and brothers- in law, Jerry Knox, David Knox and Phillip Knox.
A funeral service will be private. Burial at Highland Garden of Memories. Reverend Keith Richard will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor to The Salvation Army. A special thank you to Dr. Clayton Malaker for taking good care of Lois. To light a candle or share a condolence please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 19 to May 21, 2020