Lois J. Petty
1928 - 2020
Lois J. Petty 1928—2020
Lois Jean Petty, 91, of Machesney Park passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020. Born December 19, 1928, in Unionville, MO, the daughter of Abraham J. and Dollie E. (Harris) Rowland. Married James P. Petty, Sr. on October 19, 1947. Employed by Barber-Colman for 35 years, retiring in 1991. Active member of Calvary Memorial Church for over 40 years. Survivors include her sons, James (Jacqueline) Petty, Jr., David (Shirley) Petty, Robert (Cheryl) Petty; daughter, Martha (Mike) McGrew; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; 1 great-niece; 1 great-nephew. Predeceased by her husband; brother, Abraham J. Rowland; granddaughter, Dawn Marie Petty.
Private family services will be held. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. A memorial service will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Calvary Memorial Church. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., Loves Park. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
