Lois J. Smith 1923—2020
Lois J. Smith, 96, of Rockford, passed away on October 4, 2020. Born October 26, 1923 in Rockford, to E. Raymond and Emma (Budack) Kelley. She married Charles E. Smith May 4, 1946; he predeceased her March 25, 1994. Graduated from West High School in 1941 and from Brown's Business College. She worked as a stenographer in the engineering department for Illinois Bell Telephone Company. She then became a stay at home mom for her children. Lois enjoyed family, sewing, gardening, genealogy and her schipperkes.
She is survived by her children, Candice, Deborah, Jeffrey; and granddaughter, Sara (Bill) Sprague. Predeceased by her parents; husband, Charles; brothers, William and James Kelley.
Private family burial. Memorials to the Shriner's Hospital for Children
, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com