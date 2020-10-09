1/
Lois J. Smith
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois J. Smith 1923—2020
Lois J. Smith, 96, of Rockford, passed away on October 4, 2020. Born October 26, 1923 in Rockford, to E. Raymond and Emma (Budack) Kelley. She married Charles E. Smith May 4, 1946; he predeceased her March 25, 1994. Graduated from West High School in 1941 and from Brown's Business College. She worked as a stenographer in the engineering department for Illinois Bell Telephone Company. She then became a stay at home mom for her children. Lois enjoyed family, sewing, gardening, genealogy and her schipperkes.
She is survived by her children, Candice, Deborah, Jeffrey; and granddaughter, Sara (Bill) Sprague. Predeceased by her parents; husband, Charles; brothers, William and James Kelley.
Private family burial. Memorials to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved