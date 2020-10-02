Lois Jean Woodworth 1928—2020
Lois Jean Woodworth, 92, born May 2, 1928 in Rockford, Illinois, went to be with the Lord on September 21, 2020 in Houghton, Mi . Lois was daughter of Ray and Hazel Dahlquist, sister of Joyce Lundstrom. After graduating from East High School in 1946, she joined her sister Joyce of Rockford and skated professionally with Holiday on Ice at the Chicago Stadium.
In 1951 Lois married Gene Woodworth and had 3 boys. Married 60 years, she was predeceased by Gene in 2011. An avid golfer, Lois won 5 Rockford City Golf Championships, seven Winnebago County titles and the first flight of the Western Open defeating an opponent who is now in the LPGA hall of fame.
In 2009 she was inducted into the Rockford Golf Hall of Fame. She was a pioneer in the Amway business since 1963 still selling products up until the week of her death. July 14th 1977 she was called on by Amway Corporation to testify in Washington D.C. in a trial against the FTC which Amway won.
Along with her many talents, she was an author of 5 children's books and a spiritual autobiography. Lois attended First Baptist in Calumet Mi . and Coronado Baptist in Hot Springs Village Ark., and a former member of First Evangelical Covenant Church in Rockford. She loved Jesus, family, and friends fiercely. She touched so many people and will be greatly missed. Once again reunited with Gene and her parents in Heaven!
Survived by her 3 sons, Dr. Steven (Diane) Woodworth of Lake Linden, Mi, Dr. Don (Pamela) Woodworth of Hot Springs Village, Ark, and James (Pamela) Woodworth of Jacksonville, Fl : grandchildren Allison, Zoe, Ray, Craig, Kyle, Brett, Ryan and Sean; great-grandchildren Tavin and Peyton, sister Joyce Dahlquist Lundstrom of Rockford, brother-in-law Tom Woodworth of Littleton,Co.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Saturday, October 10, 2020, in Olson Funeral & Cremation Services Ltd., Fred C Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave. Rockford. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery to follow. Walk-through visitation from 12:30 prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Charles Stanley Ministries in her memory at intouch.org
. or Omega House at 2211 Maureen Ln, Houghton, Mi. 49931.
Please visit www.olsonfh.com
for Covid 19 limitations and to share a memory or express a condolence.