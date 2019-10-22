Home

Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Lois June Bull

Lois June Bull Obituary
Lois June Bull 1928—2019
Lois June Bull, 91, passed away peacefully at her home on October 22, 2019. Lois loved Jesus her entire life. She was born on February 16, 1928 in Rockford, Iowa, to John and Irene (Metz) Reams. Lois was united in marriage to Roland Jack Bull on August 27, 1948. She loved to read, garden, work on puzzle books and was an avid sports fan. Go Cubs Go!
Lois will be missed by her children, Bruce (Kathy) Bull and Steven Bull; brothers, Kenneth (Donna) Reams, Daniel (Virginia) Reams and Gilbert Reams; grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Bull; infant son, Guy Bull; daughter, Cheryl (Bull) Vorachek; parents; and brothers, Larry Reams and Lynn Reams.
Family and friends will gather at Journey Church, 7825 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park, IL 61111 at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, is honored to assist the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
