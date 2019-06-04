Home

Lois M. Moberg 1927—2019
Lois Moberg, 91, of Rockford, died on June 4, 2019. Born on June 21, 1927, in Belvidere, the daughter of William and Clara (Reid) Feltz. She married Eskil M. Moberg on March 5, 1955; he predeceased her on January 18, 2002. Lois enjoyed bowling, needlework, and crossword puzzles. Survivors include children, Carol (Terry) A. Hartman, John (Debbie) M. Moberg; grandchildren, Nicholas (Jenn) Hartman, Ryan (Natalie) Moberg; great-grandchildren, Katelynn, Greta, Ceanna, Luke, and Brock. Predeceased by her brother William Jr.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 7, 2019 in First Lutheran Church, 225 S 3rd Street, Rockford. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 am prior to the service. Burial at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to First Lutheran Church. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 4 to June 6, 2019
