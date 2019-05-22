|
Lois M. Peterson 1925—2019
Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother
Lois M. Peterson passed away at Highview In The Woodlands assisted living on Sunday, January 27, 2019. She was born on May 28TH, 1925 in Rockford. She always liked a good party & music, wherever it could be had. She loved to dance, especially up at Harry's Place in Beloit in her final years of life. Oktoberfest was also a must for her too. She loved traveling, then spending her retirement years between Pearl Lake in South Beloit for the summer, and at her park model in Mesa, AZ for the winter. She was an avid reader, going to the public libraries on a regular basis, when she still drove. Mom also liked her fish fry at the South Beloit American Legion on Friday nights, Culver's ice cream, chocolate, Dum-Dum's, coffee, and her beloved egg nog, that she had to have year round. Mom loved her sports, mainly college & NBA basketball, plus The Packer's.
She was a member of the Rockton American Legion Auxiliary in Rockton & Apache Junction, AZ. She also was a member of the VFW Auxiliary in Apache Junction, AZ. She worked for many years at the Wagon Wheel Resort in Rockton.
She was pre-deceased by her former husband Donald K. Peterson, her father Carl & mother Vera Bates, and her brother Charles Bates. She is survived by her son's, Rick/Sue Peterson, Tom/Mary Peterson, and Terry/Pam Peterson. She is also survived by her sister Norma/Ray Bloom ( also now deceased ), Rose/Newell Lovejoy, John/Sheila Bates, Roger/Judy Bates and many nieces & nephews. Also survived by her grandchildren, Michelle/Matt Garnhart, Derek/Michelle (Karr Fonnemann) Peterson, Emily Peterson, Mallory/Tom Carr, Ken/DeAnn Peterson, and Tyler/Rita Peterson. Last, she is survived by her greatgrandkids, Braydon and Bryce Garnhart, Eliya Peterson, Avery Carr, and Daniel Peterson.
A celebration of her life will be on May 27, 2019 at the Bates Family Farm, 10794 Bates Road, Rockton, IL 61072, starting at 3:00 P.M. for visitation, 4:00 P.M. for memorial service, with a light meal to follow. Internment at the Phillips Cemetery will be private. The family would like to send out a special "Thanks" to the staff of Highview In The Woodlands, for making mom's last few years of her life, like home. As a side note, Highview is on the former site of mom's beloved Wagon Wheel. With any questions, please call Terry at Cell# 1-( 608 )-751-8471.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 22 to May 24, 2019