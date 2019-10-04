|
Lois Marander 1927—2019
Lois Mildred Marander, 92, of Belvidere, IL, died peacefully on October 2, 2019 in Belvidere. She was born August 2, 1927 in Cokato, Minnesota, daughter to Walter and Rhoda (Johnson) Tack. She attended two years of college at Luther College in Wahoo, Nebraska and Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneaplis, MN. Lois owned, operated and eventually sold Marengo Printery. She was also a substitute teacher in Woodstock, IL for five years. Lois was a member of Cherry Valley United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with family and friends, playing darts, and swimming in her pool. She also enjoyed walking, skiing, bike riding and vegetable gardening.
Lois will be dearly missed by her son, Craig (Judy) Marander; daughter, Ann Mcgrath; and grandchildren, Megan Mcgrath, Kirsten (Steve) Parrott, Matthew Mcgrath and Logan Mcgrath.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Donald, Marvin and Paul; and sister, Dorothy.
A visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Cherry Valley United Methodist Church, 112 S. Cherry St., Cherry Valley, IL 61016. A Memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Pastor Mark Harkness will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lois's name can be made to the church. To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019