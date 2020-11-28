Lois Marie Westphal
1937—2020
Lois Marie Westphal, 83, of Winnebago, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. She was born in Ashton, on June 14, 1937, the daughter of Cornelius and Myrtle Elaine (Colby) Gonnerman. She graduated from Winnebago High School in 1956. Lois married Robert "Bob" Henry Westphal on June 27, 1965, at St. John Lutheran Church in Pecatonica. She was employed at George Rogers Clark Insurance Company, next at George Spangler Company for five years, and then at WREX-TV for 25 years, retiring as its promotion manager. Lois was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Pecatonica. She loved caring for her grandchildren and enjoyed needle-crafting, crocheting, knitting and sewing.
Lois is lovingly survived by her daughters, Shannon Delaine (Robert) Lapp of Winnebago, Melinda Marie (Anthony) Heckman of Dakota; sons, Michael Robert of Winnebago, Shawn Christopher (Kelley) Westphal of Winnebago; grandchildren, Taylor and Jarrett Lapp, Abigail and Elizabeth Heckman, Samantha and Devein Westphal, Karley and Hailey Westphal; twin sister, Louise Painter of Winnebago; several nieces and nephews.
Lois is predeceased by husband, Bob Westphal on April 7, 1991; brother, John Gonnerman; sisters, Pauline Rash, Donna Johnson; nephews, Dale Zimmerman, James Rash; niece, Debra Zimmerman.
Private family interment service at Twelve Mile Grove Cemetery near Pecatonica with Reverend Terry L. Theiss of St. John Lutheran Church in Pecatonica officiating. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established.
Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com
