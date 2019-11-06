|
Lola Jean Fransen 1927 —2019
Lola J. Fransen, 92, of Freeport, died Sunday November 3, 2019 at Manor Court of Liberty Village. She was born October 3, 1927 in Oregon, IL, the daughter of William and Margaret (Dieken) Cordes. She married Lewis Fransen November 18, 1952 at Silver Creek Reformed Church in German Valley, IL; he died April 16, 2015. Lola worked 32 years at Micro-Switch and for 8 years at Barber-Colman Company in Rockford. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church for many years. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, and bingo. Lola is survived by her nieces, Susan (Roger) Schomber, Sandra (Jeffrey) Dolan, and Shelly (Jeff) Tillett; nephews, Mark (Jane) Fransen and Michael (Kim) Fransen; great nieces, Chelsea and Brynna Dolan, Paige and Taylor Fransen; brother-in-law, Roger Fransen; and sister-in-law, Delores Fransen. Lola was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday November 10, 2019 at Faith United Methodist Church in Freeport, with Pastor Melissa Meyers officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established for Faith United Methodist Church in her memory. Please sign Lola's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019