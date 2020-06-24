Lola Stigleman Mangiaracina 1936—2020

Lola J. Stigleman Mangiaracina, 84, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother

Lola passed away Sunday morning, June 21st, at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Home.

She was born in Janesville, WI on May 29, 1936 to Milton and Ruth (Anderson) Stigleman. Her family moved to Rockford during her childhood where she met her long-time friend Sonja Flynn. She later met and married Salvatore Mangiaracina on November 29, 1957 in Belvidere, IL.

She loved family get-togethers. Holidays and special events at her house were always big with everyone welcome. Since her husband was Italian, she learned to cook his favorite meals from her mother-in-law. Italian Christmas cookies were her specialty.

She enjoyed Gospel Music and going with friends to see the Gaithers. She loved her friends from Christian Life Retirement Center and traveled down to Branson a few times with them.

Survivors include her children: Pamela (Dave) Timmons, Rockford, Michael (Nancy) Mangiaracina, Elburn, and Robert (Trisha) Mangiaracina, Algonquin. Grandchildren: Alex (Erin) Timmons (Rockford), Spencer (Bethany) Timmons (Rockford), Nick Mangiaracina (Texas), Kelsey Mangiaracina (Chicago), Matthew Mangiaracina (Illinois), Mattea Mangiaracina (Algonquin), Katie Mangiaracina (Algonquin). Great-grandchildren: Eathan Timmons, Noah Timmons, and Riley Timmons.

She was predeceased by her husband, parents, and two brothers. A private graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery on Friday, June 26th with Pastor Dennis Abbott officiating.

"For the believer there is hope beyond the grave, because Jesus Christ has opened the door to heaven for us by His death & resurrection"-Billy Graham



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store