Lora G. Anderzon 1934—2019
Lora G. Anderzon, 85, of Rockford, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on November 29, 2019 at Bickford of Aurora in Aurora, Illinois after a lengthy illness. She was born July 31, 1934, in Quincy, Massachusetts. Lora was a graduate of Malden High School in Malden, Massachusetts and Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing in Boston. She married David H. Anderzon and settled in Rockford. Lora was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Lora was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David, her parents Mary and Armando Gasparri, and her sisters and brothers-in-law Joanna (George) Lodzinski and Alma (Robert) Lazzeri. She is survived by her sons, David L. and Daniel Anderzon of Rockford, IL, and daughter, Julie (Stephen) Smith of Aurora, Illinois; grandchildren, Joseph, Hillary, Callan Anderzon and Kara Smith; great-grandchildren, William and Elijah; dearest brother, Paul (Kathy) Gasparri; cherished nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law and best friends Joanne Conger and Janice Anderzon.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, on Monday, December 23, 2019 in Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 2nd Ave. Rockford with Pastor Jane McChesney officiating. A Memorial Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 10:45 in the chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be left to the family for a nursing scholarship to be established at Rock Valley College and for RALM's "Laundry Love" program. Lora's family would like to extend special thanks to the amazing and loving nursing and support staff and caring residents of Bickford of Aurora and Compassionate Care Hospice. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019