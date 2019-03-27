|
|
Loren "Hoss" E. Hildebrand 1939—2019
Loren Edwin "Hoss" Hildebrand, age 79, passed away quietly on March 25th, 2019 at Swedish American Hospital. Loren was born at home in Monroe Center Township, on December 3, 1939. Parents were Leland and Ethel (Woodworth) Hildebrand. Loren graduated from Stillman Valley High School and served in the US Army from 1957-1960, spending most of his enlistment in Germany. He attended the University of Illinois in Champaign. He married Audrey Nagles on December 27, 1960, in Mount Morris, Illinois. Loren worked at Ingersoll Milling Machine Company, Rock River Valley Girl Scouts, as Medill McCormick Camp Ranger, Patten Caterpillar, Howell Tractor, and Rowland Refrigeration. He was a lifetime member of the Ogle County Farm Bureau. Loren and Audrey lived on their farm north of Byron from 1966 until the present. There he built and opened his own welding and repair shop in 1997 specializing in building personal lift systems. Loren and Audrey square danced fro 30 years. They belonged to, and Loren was club caller for, Lucky Leafs, HossShoe Turns, Beaus & Bells, Lake Carroll Squares, and Dons & Dolls. Loren was also club instructor for Petunia City Squares and Hub City Squares, and they were members of the Acey Deucy Advanced Club in Bettendorf, IA. Everyone loved to hear him sing, and in the 1990's he was a recording artist for Chicago Country Recordings. In 2017 they received the Hall of Fame Award from SCISDA, the square dance association of Illinois. Loren and Audrey have two daughters, Heidi (Frances) Hildebrand of Springfield and Kelly Ann Hildebrand of Leaf River. They also have a virtual son Howard (Margaret) Cowan of Rockford. Grandchildren are Samantha Keil, Willard Bryan Keil, Sarah Keil, and Phillip Cowan. Loren has two half brothers Karl (Kathy) Horn of Lindenwood and Robert Horn of Davis Junction. He is predeceased by half brother James (Laurie) Horn, Ely, MN. Survived by many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Cremation will be handled by Farrell Holland Gale Funeral Home and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. To leave and online condolence or to check for service information please visit www.FarrellHollandGale.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019