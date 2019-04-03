|
|
Loren William Maynard 1942—2019
Loren William Maynard, 76, of Rockford, passed away on February 10, 2019. Loren grew up in Zion, IL, one of four children to William and Muriel (Mintern) Maynard. He graduated in 1961 from Zion-Benton Township High School. He retired from his position as a custodian at Beach Park Elementary School. He lived at Shepherd's Center in Union Grove, WI from 1995-2012, where he participated in Special Olympics, winning numerous medals of which he was very proud. He was a resident at Provena St. Anne Center in Rockford since 2012. Loren is remembered as a lover of music and a sports super fan. He loved family parties and games, attending the Zee Bees high school basketball games, bowling, playing pool, and of course the Chicago Cubs, Bears and Bulls. When asked what advice he would give others, his answer was "Try to get along." Survivors include his brother, John (Margaret) Maynard, brothers-in-law Marlin Bird and Everett Schleter, nieces Kathleen (Don) Alexander, Diane (Frank) Bunker Jr, Lisa (Lewis) Mitchell, Janine (Rev. Dr. Michael) Solberg, and Nora Maynard, nephew Terry Bird, great-nieces and nephews Lauren (Justin), Tyler (Amanda), Louisa, Gavin, Henry, Muriel, Daniel (fiancée Laura), Jaclyn, and great-great-nephew Simon. Predeceased by parents, and sisters Rev. Janet Schleter and Carol Bird. Many thanks to St. Anne's for their compassionate care.
Memorial service Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10:30 am in SecondFirst Church, 317 N Church St, Rockford, with the Rev. Rebecca White Newgren officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to SecondFirst Church. Arrangements by Olson Funeral and Cremation Services. To share a memory or leave an online condolence, visit olsonfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019