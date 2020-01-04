|
Loretta M. Birch 1928—2019
Loretta M. Birch, 91, of Rockford, IL, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Heritage Woods of Rockford.
She was born July 11, 1928 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Lome and Adeline (Collie) Phillips. Loretta was a graduate Beloit High School. She married David Birch on August 3, 1968 in South Beloit, IL, He predeceased her on February 18, 2004.
Survivors include her son, Mike (Jill) Bullock of Rockford, IL, three grandchildren; two step grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; brother, Richard (Pat) Phillips of Beloit, WI.
Funeral service for Loretta will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Norman Starks officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service Sunday in the funeral home. Burial will be Monday in Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, IL.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020