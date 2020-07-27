Loretta R. Tevis 1935—2020
Loretta Rose Tevis (nee Chesney or Szczesny) ascended on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the age of 85 after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer and heart failure. Loretta was born to Francis (nee Mieczkowski) and Walter Szczesny (Chesney). Loretta was second generation Polish and was born in Chicago, IL where she lived for 48 years. Loretta was married for 27 years to her first husband, William Charles "Jacob" Breisch in 1952. Jacob passed in 2003. She met her second husband, Paul Tevis, at the District, where he was a C.P.A., and they were married for 14 years. Paul passed away in 1997. Loretta lived in Hanover Park, IL for 36 years. Loretta retired from the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District in Chicago, IL where she worked as an Executive Secretary for over 33 years. Loretta was a multi-talented artist who made oil/charcoal/watercolor/airbrush paintings and jewelry, and avidly sewed and crocheted.
Loretta is survived by her children, Sandra Lee (Dr. Harold Berner) Breisch and Dr. Lisa (Kristy) Breisch; five grandchildren; and, several great grandchildren. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Walter Szczesny; husbands, Jacob Breisch and Paul Tevis; son, William Charles Breisch; and, siblings, Edward Szczesny, Henry Szczesny, Lily Biela, Walter Szczesny, Jr., Jenny Grazzini, and Peter Chesney.
Please join us in celebrating her life and honoring her death. Visitation will be held at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Road, Machesney Park, IL 61115, from 5-8p.m, on Friday, July 31, 2020 www.dignitymemorial.com
. A Polish Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, 201 Buckbee Street, Rockford, IL 61104, at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, August 1, 2020. A burial will take place on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Michael, the Archangel Catholic Cemetery, 1185 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine, IL 60067.